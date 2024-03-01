Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1 %

SAIC opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

