Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 207.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 647,093 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

