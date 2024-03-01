Royal Bank of Canada Increases MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $15.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

MFIC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

