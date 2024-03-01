Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.57.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $171.86 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

