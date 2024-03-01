Profund Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $217.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.