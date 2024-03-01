Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,568,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,503.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,089.44 and a 1 year high of $7,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

