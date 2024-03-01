Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,867 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

