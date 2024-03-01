OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OPK. Barrington Research decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

