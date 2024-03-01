Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Nuvalent worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 124,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NUVL opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $89.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

