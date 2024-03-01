Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.57% of Insight Enterprises worth $74,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 493.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $188.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

