NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.55 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

