Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 90,185 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.