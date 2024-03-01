Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 24,664 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

