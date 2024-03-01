Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 123 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LCII opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

