Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $90.62.
Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply
In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
