Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.'s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $304.40 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $315.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

