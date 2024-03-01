Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $146.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

