Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,281 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $60.37 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

