Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Air Lease worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

AL stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

