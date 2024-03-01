Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,840 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

