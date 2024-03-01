Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL) Short Interest Update

Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Moatable Stock Performance

Moatable stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Moatable has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Moatable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moatable stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,198,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Moatable accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 11.82% of Moatable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moatable Company Profile

Moatable, Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

