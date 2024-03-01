Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MASI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Masimo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

