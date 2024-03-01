Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

