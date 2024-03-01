Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $82.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

