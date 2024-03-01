K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.04.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

