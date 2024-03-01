Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,573,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 611,580 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

