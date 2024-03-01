Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

