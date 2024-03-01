FY2024 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.