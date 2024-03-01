FY2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.60. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.