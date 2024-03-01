FY2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

