FY2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.95. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2026 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $149.81 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.