FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$47.77.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

