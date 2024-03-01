FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issued By B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 298,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 163.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after purchasing an additional 728,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.