First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.21

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.21 and traded as high as $28.10. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 254,925 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 114,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 229,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

