First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

