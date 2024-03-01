FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,758,898,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $248.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.