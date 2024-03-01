Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Koppers worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $646,101.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,430. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.