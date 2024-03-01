Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Agree Realty worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $484,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 556,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

