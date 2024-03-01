Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

NYSE:EGO opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

