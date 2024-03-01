Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.