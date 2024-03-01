Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %
Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.76.
Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
Featured Stories
