Desjardins Comments on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of AR opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

