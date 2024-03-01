Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

DNLI opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

