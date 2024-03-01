Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 8,183 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.