Critical Comparison: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) versus RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -209.79% -12.22% -11.34% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A -4.31%

Volatility and Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

23.4% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $83.80 million 11.20 -$173.49 million ($0.54) -5.81 RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ballard Power Systems and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 2 11 1 0 1.93 RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Spain, India, Taiwan, Norway, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.