Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $634.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.