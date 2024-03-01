Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 84,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,493.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,440.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.45.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

View Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.