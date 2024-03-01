Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 154,936 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,936 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Ardelyx worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,315,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,955. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.32 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

