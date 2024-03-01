Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 363,662 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 655.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Taboola.com worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,665,858.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.36 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

