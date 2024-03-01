Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) PT Raised to $350.00 at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

FIX stock opened at $305.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $306.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $202,433,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,490,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,733,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

