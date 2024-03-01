Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

